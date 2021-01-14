Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $7.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3,160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

