SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.02%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,933.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,807 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

