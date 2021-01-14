SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 16124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.