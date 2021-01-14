T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,939. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $159.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

