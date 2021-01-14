T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $2.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 850,714 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

