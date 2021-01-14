Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells $83,847.15 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $83,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 446,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.