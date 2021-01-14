Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

