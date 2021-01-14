TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,587.59 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

