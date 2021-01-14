Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,236 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.45 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

