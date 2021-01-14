Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.88

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 1838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

