TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,590 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

