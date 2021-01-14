TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.