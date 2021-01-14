TD Securities Raises EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$4.00

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

EXF traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$276.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. EXFO Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$5.74.

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

