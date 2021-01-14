TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Up 9%

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 485,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 81,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

About TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.