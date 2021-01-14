Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.54

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

