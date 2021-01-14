Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

