Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLGHY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

