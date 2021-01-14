Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Lowered to $38.50 at Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.13% from the company’s current price.

TDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 3,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

