Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.0394

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $71,991.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.