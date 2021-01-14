TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Cap of $106,079.08

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. TENA has a market cap of $106,079.08 and approximately $142.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENA has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

