Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.57 Million

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post $114.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.10 million. Tenable reported sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $436.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $519.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,219 shares of company stock worth $5,946,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

