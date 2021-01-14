Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

