TENT Price Reaches $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $308,112.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,822,220 coins and its circulating supply is 31,745,128 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

