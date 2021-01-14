TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.38 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,702,393 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

