Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $753.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.28 million. Terex posted sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

