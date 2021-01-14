TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $195.03 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 194,135,508 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

