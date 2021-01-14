Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after buying an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.