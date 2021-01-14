Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Tether has a market cap of $24.27 billion and approximately $93.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,181,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,259,223,323 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

