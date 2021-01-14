Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,564. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.89. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

