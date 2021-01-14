Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

