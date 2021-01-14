The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

