The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BKEAY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

