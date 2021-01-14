The Blackstone Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

BX opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

