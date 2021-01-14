The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $922.20.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $923.43 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $960.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $876.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

