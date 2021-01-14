The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,002 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

KO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 530,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

