The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 31,150,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

