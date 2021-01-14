The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE KO traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 242,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

