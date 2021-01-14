The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 18 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($192.13).

LON GOG traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,085 ($14.18). The company had a trading volume of 90,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The stock has a market cap of £468.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 953.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.49.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

