The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Up to $1,021.00

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,021.00, but opened at $1,072.00. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $1,068.00, with a volume of 72,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £460.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 953.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.49.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

