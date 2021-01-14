The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.03 ($77.68).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €68.03 ($80.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.89. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion and a PE ratio of -31.83. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

