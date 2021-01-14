The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

