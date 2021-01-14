The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $320.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $299.99 and last traded at $299.01, with a volume of 28179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

