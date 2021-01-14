The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) to Buy

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

