The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 461,263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

