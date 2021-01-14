The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 278 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hershey by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

