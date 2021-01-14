The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $70,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $4,049,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Home Depot by 263.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 307,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 223,243 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.14. 118,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

