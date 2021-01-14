The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.52. 783,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

