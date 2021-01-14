The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $159.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 180,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,671. The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

