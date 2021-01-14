The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Up 6.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $27.41. 5,714,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,442,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

