The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.69

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $27,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,883,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.